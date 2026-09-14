US President Trump announces plan to remove US tariff on Irish whiskey

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New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said he will eliminate a 10% tariff on Irish whiskey imports, telling the trophy winner at a golf tournament in Ireland that “everybody’s been bugging” him to get rid of the duty.

Trump announced the move at the prizegiving for the Irish Open golf tournament at his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland.

The president said Irish prime minister Michel Martin, Irish golfer Shane Lowry and others “have been bugging me” to eliminate the tax. An applause erupted after the announcement.

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Irish whiskey has been one of many US tariffs on imports from the EU. These had been lowered from 15pc to 10pc last July. Trump had previously lifted tariffs on UK whiskey and Scotch, making Irish whiskey at a disadvantage.

The Irish Whiskey Association said the decision could be good news for the US-Ireland trade relationship. Trump did not say when the tariffs would be removed.