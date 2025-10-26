US President Trump departs for 47th ASEAN Summit at Kuala Lumpur Convention Center after ceremonial welcome

Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur: US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, departed for the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in the Beast to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit.

The departure came after a grand ceremonial welcome, during which President Trump danced at the Malaysian arrival ceremony, reflecting the celebratory nature of his reception and setting the tone for his official engagements. The warm and festive reception marked the beginning of his visit and underscored the significance of his presence at the ASEAN Summit.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to attend the biannual summit, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation and high-level diplomatic engagement.

The US President was received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with large crowds of Malaysians gathering at the airport to welcome him, demonstrating public enthusiasm for his visit.

Air Force One touched down in Kuala Lumpur, where President Trump is scheduled to participate in the regional summit. A Malaysian fighter jet escorted the aircraft into Malaysian airspace as it approached the airport, underscoring the ceremonial significance of his arrival.

The warm reception reflects the strong diplomatic ties between the United States and Malaysia and sets the stage for high-level discussions during the ASEAN Summit.

President Trump, along with leaders from Cambodia and Thailand, is set to witness the signing of the ‘great peace deal’ between the Southeast Asian countries in Malaysia. The US President was informed about the agreement while aboard Air Force One. He also condoled the passing of Thailand’s Queen Mother, linking his visit to both diplomatic and symbolic gestures of regional unity.

The US President is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during the summit, further highlighting the summit’s strategic importance.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. To accommodate everyone for this major event, we will sign the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon! President DJT.”

The peace deal follows a long-standing border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, which escalated in July this year when troops clashed over five days, resulting in casualties and the displacement of thousands on both sides.

A ceasefire, mediated by Malaysia, was implemented in late July 2025, with ASEAN observers coordinating the monitoring of the truce. On October 23, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to advance efforts to demarcate their shared boundary following a two-day special meeting of the Joint Commission held in Chanthaburi, Thailand.

The Cambodia-Thai Joint Commission on Demarcation for the Land Boundary (JBC), held on October 21-22, reached several agreements to expedite land demarcation. Both sides assigned the Joint Technical Survey Committee (JTSC) to immediately replace 15 Boundary Pillars at locations agreed upon by both nations, according to local media reports and the Bernama news agency.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said both sides are moving closer to finalising the Declaration of Thailand-Cambodia Relations aimed at resolving the border situation. “The ceremony will be witnessed by US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and other ASEAN leaders,” Sihasak was cited as saying in the Nation, linking the peace process to the broader ASEAN diplomatic framework.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, while releasing the joint statement on the Thai-Cambodia JBC, said the meeting was conducted “in an atmosphere of friendship and cordiality,” reflecting both nations’ commitment to peaceful dialogue and technical cooperation, as per Khmer Times.

The Cambodian delegation was led by Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Cambodian side, while the Thai delegation was led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Thai side, ensuring both sides were equally represented in the demarcation process.

Cambodia and Thailand have been engaged in a decades-long dispute over the jurisdiction of non-demarcated areas along their shared land border of more than 800 kilometres. A central part of the dispute involves competing claims over the ancient Hindu temples of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, perched on the Dangrek Mountains, which form a natural boundary between the two countries.

Severe clashes in 2011 near the Preah Vihear temple resulted in at least 16 deaths, prompting a private UN Security Council meeting on February 14, 2011, and a press statement on the same day, underlining the long-standing significance and sensitivity of the border issue.