US President Joe Biden hosts biggest-ever Diwali celebration at White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Monday hosted a Diwali party at the White House.

“We are honoured to host you. This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture,” US President Joe Biden said during a reception to celebrate Diwali at the White House, as quoted in ANI.

President Biden wishes happy Diwali to more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in US, India, and around the world who are celebrating Festival of Lights.

Even, US vice-president Kamala Harris spoke a few words on the occasion of Diwali celebrations and said, “White House is the people’s house and together our president and first lady have made this place where every American can celebrate their honour and tradition.”

“The Biden administration joins over 1 billion people around the world to light the ‘Diya’ and celebrate the fight for good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness,” she said.

Diwali is the festival of lights, it also symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Furthermore, it is a celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman after defeating the demon Ravan and serving 14 years of exile.