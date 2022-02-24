US President Joe Biden announces more sanctions against Russia

New Delhi: In the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict today US President Joe Biden made his address after Russia launched ”military operation” in Ukraine earlier today.

Biden said, the US will impose additional sanctions and export controls against Russia for invading Ukraine.

“US, allies are blocking assets of four large Russian banks, imposing export controls, sanctioning oligarchs,” the US President also said.

Biden also said “Putin is the aggressor, Putin chooses war”, adding that he has ‘no plans’ to talk with the Russian President.

“Export controls will ‘cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports,” the US President further said.

Biden reiterated that the US will not send its troops to Ukraine but will ‘defend every inch of NATO territory’. “Our forces are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend and reassure NATO allies,” Biden said.