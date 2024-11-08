US President-elect Donald Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff

Florida: US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) named his campaign manager Susan Summerall Wiles as White House Chief of Staff, his first major appointment since winning this week’s election.

Her appointment was confirmed by US Vice President-elect JD Vance. “This is great news. Susie was a huge asset to President Trump during the campaign and will be a huge asset in the White House. She’s also just a good person. Onward!,” Vance posted on X.

Vance said that Wiles would serve as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in the history of the US.

In a statement posted on X, he said, “The 45th and 47th President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump announced today that Susan Summerall Wiles, the winning Campaign Manager for President Trump’s highly successful 2024 Campaign for President, will be named President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff.”

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” President Trump said. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I do not doubt that she will make our country proud,” the statement further read.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump and said that he would ensure an orderly transition of power following his victory in the presidential election.

Biden emphasized that the will of the people prevails in a democracy and that his administration will work with Trump’s team to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

In a post on X, he said, “Yesterday, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. I assured him that I would direct my entire Administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve.”

He further emphasised the transparency of the American electoral system and stated that the system is “honest, fair, and transparent.”

Biden also expressed gratitude to election workers, acknowledging their efforts in staffing voting sites, counting votes, and safeguarding the election’s integrity.

(Source: ANI)