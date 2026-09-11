US President Donald Trump Participates in 9/11 Observance Ceremony, Watch

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New Delhi: US President Donald Trump today participated in the 9/11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, ANI reported in an X post.

The annual ceremony recognizes the 184 people who died when American Airlines Flight 77 hit the western side of the Pentagon.

Paying tribute to the victims, Trump said the nation will never forget the tragedy that changed America forever.

“We will never ever forget. That’s why we fight today. We don’t have a choice. There can only be victory. We fight hard. We fight to win,” Trump said.

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“We will always remember the victims and the families of September 11, 2001. A very famous date, unfortunately. We will honor their lives. We will cherish their beautiful memories. And we will protect this country and its freedoms for every future generation. We will protect it like never before. For anyone who lived it, no words can do justice to the anguish of that day,” he added.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump participates in the 9/11 observance ceremony He says, “We will never ever forget. That’s why we fight today. We don’t have a choice. There can only be victory. We fight hard. We fight to win. We will always remember the victims and the families… pic.twitter.com/VwLigEE1u8 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026