US President Biden, G7 condemn Iran’s attack against Israel

By Himanshu
G7 condemn Iran’s attack against Israel
New Delhi: The President of United States Biden and G7 unequivocally condemned Iran’s attack against Israel. ANI informed about it in an X post on Wednesday.

As per reports, today, President Biden joined a call with the G7 to discuss Iran’s unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate on a response to this attack, including new sanctions.

President Biden expressed the United States’ full solidarity and support to Israel and its people, and reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, said a note from White House.

