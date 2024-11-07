US President Biden and Ex US President Obama congratulate Trump, welcome him to Whitehouse

Washington DC (USA): Trump’s campaign said that Joe Biden had congratulated him on his win. “President Joe Biden called President Donald J. Trump to congratulate him on his victory and extended an invitation to the White House to ensure a smooth transition between the current Administration and the incoming Administration. President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call,” Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director said in a statement.

Former US President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Thursday issued a statement congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his victory. “Over the last few weeks and through Election Day, millions of Americans cast their votes – not just for president, but for leaders at every level. Now the results are in, and we want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory,” the statement said.

“This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power,” the statement said.

“Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz – two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. And we will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in,” the statement added.

“As I said on the campaign trail, America has been through a lot over the last few years – from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do. Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune,” the statement said.

“The good news is that these problems are solvable – but only if we listen to each other, and only if we abide by the core constitutional principles and democratic norms that made this country great. In a country as big and diverse as ours, we won’t always see eye-to-eye on everything. But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace – even to people with whom we deeply disagree. That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free,” the statement read. Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres congratulated Trump on his win. “I commend the people of the United States of America for their active participation in the democratic process,” he said in a post on X. (ANI)