US polls: Barack Obama calls Kamala Harris, praises her commitment to ‘American values’

Nevada: Former US President Barack Obama at a campaign event in Las Vegas endorsed Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and emphasised her preparedness for the presidency.

He praised Harris as a “champion for those in need, steadfastly committed to the values that have shaped America.”

Obama also said that Americans have an opportunity to shape the country’s future by choosing a new generation of leaders, which will help in building a better, stronger, fairer, and more equal America.

Addressing the rally, Obama said, “America is ready to turn the page… We are ready for President Kamala Harris. And the good news is that Kamala Harris is ready for the job. This is a leader who has spent her entire life fighting on behalf of people who need a champion, somebody who believes in the values that built this country and she is as prepared for the job as any nominee for the president has ever been. In the White House, she will have an outstanding partner, Governor Tim Waltz.”

He added, “Here in Nevada, voting has already started. You can vote early by mail or you can vote in person… Help your friends and family make a plan vote because together, we have a chance to choose a new generation of leadership in this country and start building a better, stronger, fair, more equal, more hopeful America.”

The former president further noted that America has been grappling with issues like pandemic leading to a surge in prices and impacting families.

“We know this election is going to be tight and it’s going to be tight because a lot of Americans are still struggling. As a country, we have been through a lot over these last few years. We had a pandemic that wreaked havoc on businesses and communities and then the disruptions from the pandemic caused price rises and that put a strain on family budgets…So I get why people are looking to shake things up. It’s understandable; I understand it. What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for people because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself,” Obama said.

Stepping up his criticism of Harris’ rival and Republican presidential candidate, Obama further said, “I have said it before and I am gonna say it again, Donald Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problem since he rode down that golden escalator nine years ago. He is constantly complaining, and when he is not complaining, he is trying to sell you stuff…He is trying to sell you a Trump Bible…”

Obama added, “And I will give you one guess where those bibles are made — in China. This is Mr Tough Guy on China except when he can make a few bucks…And the reason he is doing it is because all he cares about is his ego, money and his status. He is not thinking about you. He sees power as nothing more than a means to meet his ends. He wants the middle class to pay the price for another huge tax cut, to help mostly him and his country club buddies.”

Obama emphasised that Trump’s strategy is to make Americans believe the country is deeply divided, pitting “us against them” and “real Americans” who support him against those who don’t.

“Most of all, Donald Trump wants you to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them and between real Americans who obviously support him and anybody who doesn’t because having people divided, angry, resentful and full of grievance, boosts his chances of being elected and that’s why he does it, Obama said.

Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black, and first Asian American Vice President. If elected president, the 59-year-old would become the first woman in history to become the US president.

She is up against former President Donald Trump, who is eyeing a historic return to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020. If he wins, it would be the first time in over 100 years in US history that a president would serve two non-consecutive presidential terms.

The US presidential polls are scheduled to be held on November 5.

