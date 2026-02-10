US plane crash lands on busy highway in Georgia, injuries reported

Advertisement

Georgia: A small plane crashed into multiple vehicles on a busy Gainesville road in Georgia, US, during an emergency landing on Monday. A video has gone viral on social media.

The plane made an emergency landing on Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway.

As per authorities, the pilot of the single-engine training aircraft was forced to land on a crowded street in Gainesville after the plane did not have enough power to make it back to the airport and collided with several vehicles.

Police said several people received minor injuries in the accident.

The police said that after landing, the aircraft’s right wing clipped a vehicle, and the plane’s fuel tank came loose and “went into the rear of the SUV and into the vehicle.”

Following the plane crash, the road was closed and residents were advised to expect extended traffic delays.

As per reports, the plane was on its way to Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton from Gainesville’s Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport when the incident occurred.

