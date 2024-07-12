US: One dead, two missing after helicopter crashes into ocean in Hawaii

Los Angeles: One person was confirmed dead, with two others still missing, after a helicopter crashed into the ocean in Kauai, Hawaii, authorities said.

Kauai Police Dispatch received the report of the incident at about 1.20 p.m. local time on Thursday, said Kauai County in a news release posted on its Facebook page, adding that a helicopter with Alii Kauai Air Tours and Charters was involved in the crash, reported Xinhua news agency.

The news release said multiple agencies, including the US Coast Guard, the Kauai Police Department, the Kauai Fire Department and the Kauai Emergency Management Agency, responded to the incident.

According to a preliminary report, hikers along a coastal trail witnessed the helicopter crash into the water and reported the incident to dispatch.

Officials said that one person was recovered at approximately 2.25 p.m. local time and confirmed dead. Multiple agencies are continuing a search and recovery operation for the two others onboard.

“Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy. We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck in the news release, adding, “Our multi-agency response remains focused on the search and recovery efforts.”

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami noted, “While we do not know all the details surrounding the incident at this time, we do know that our first responders are doing everything they can in this emergency operation.”

Nicknamed “The Garden Island,” Kauai is the oldest of all the main Hawaiian Islands and one of the most visited islands of the Hawaiian archipelago.

The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the helicopter involved in the crash is a Robinson R44.

According to Alii Kauai Air Tours and Charters’ website, the Robinson R44 is a four-seat light helicopter produced by Robinson Helicopter Company since 1992 and has been the world’s best-selling general aviation helicopter every year since 1999.

Alii Kauai Air Tours and Charters said it is “the only Hawaiian-owned and operated air tour company on Kauai” and has “over 32 years of flying experience in the Hawaiian Island.”

