US Navy releases tests of aircraft carrier with massive explosion off the coast of Florida

New Delhi: The US Navy has released a video of an explosion of the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft during the “full ship shock trial” on the United States east coast off Florida on Friday local time.

The USS Gerald R Ford is one of the largest aircraft carriers in the world which is 333 meters long, 77m high, and has a displacement of 100,000 tonnes. It was designed using advanced computer modeling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure and withstand battle conditions, and these shock trials provide data used in validating the shock hardness of the ship.

Watch the video here:

The explosion has occurred at a 3.9 magnitude earthquake of about 161 km and the detonation of just less than 20 tonnes off the coast of Florida.

“The US navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle,” the navy said in a statement.