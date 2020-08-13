Washington: The US government has proposed changing the definition of a showerhead to allow increased water flow, following complaints from President Donald Trump about his hair routine, a media report said on Thursday.

Under a 1992 law, showerheads in the US are not allowed to produce more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute, said the BBC report.

The Trump administration wants this limit to apply to each nozzle, rather than the overall fixture.

The changes were proposed by the Department of Energy on Wednesday following complaints by Trump at the White House last month.

The President had said: “So showerheads – you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer?

“Because my hair – I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”