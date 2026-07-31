US may charge $100,000 for post-study work

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Trump administration eyes plan that could bring $100K fees for international students to work in US post-graduation via Optional Practical Training.

OPT is the opportunity provided for international students to work in the US in their respective fields of study following their completion of studies in fields related to their curriculum for up to 12 months following their graduation.

This duration is even further if the study subject is a part of STEM(Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine and Mathematics).

However, if this proposal becomes reality, then nearly 3.6 lakh Indian students already studying in the country would be on its target.

The White House proposal was not finalised and was yet to be under official observation.

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Under the plan, the report added, it isn’t clear who would ultimately foot the bill – students, their universities or employers.

The administration also plans to roll out a series of far-reaching changes on the student visa and OPT rules in the coming weeks.

Education groups and industry leaders have panned the proposal, suggesting it would undermine America’s ability to attract international students and to lure the best and brightest to American universities and companies.

The Department of Homeland Security has not announced any decision on the proposal yet.

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