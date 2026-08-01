US Marine Corps crashes near Miramar, pilot ejects safely

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New Delhi: A US Marine Corps F-35B fighter jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, on Friday.

The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft before it crashed. He suffered only minor injuries and is in stable condition.

As per reports, the occurrence of the crash was seen by many people and they said the jet slowed down and the pilot jumped off, and it crashed and busted into flames. It caused thick black smoke into the sky.

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This crash incident also resulted in a small fire in nearby vegetation but it was doused off by the firefighters quickly.

However the reason behind the crash is yet to be known, investigation has been started by the US Marine Corps for the same.

The F-35B is one of the world’s most advanced stealth fighter jets. It can take off from short runways and land vertically like a helicopter. Each aircraft costs about around Rs 950 crore.