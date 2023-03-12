US man sheds 165 kg after doctor said he was a “ticking time bomb”

A 42-year-old man from the US has lost over 165 kilograms after doctors warned him about the deadly consequences of being overweight. He weighed nearly 300 kg and underwent drastic weight loss with the motivation to live longer.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Nicholas Craft of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, stated that he had struggled with obesity since he was a child. In high school, he reportedly weighed 136 kilograms.

In 2019, Nicolas made the decision to lose weight. He followed a healthy diet and lost 18 kilograms in the first month.

Craft claimed that when he was stressed, he used to eat more and gain a lot of weight. He began to experience body pain, knee pain, and shortness of breath as a result of the heavyweight. He even struggled to get into regular vehicles. His meetings with people also stopped.

In 2019, he was told by a doctor that he had become a walking bomb and would die in four to five years. Following this, Craft considered slimming down. He changed his eating habits because he says he wants to live.

Mr. Craft insisted that it was his grandmother who encouraged him to lose weight. He said she wanted to see him more often and that “I promised her I would lose weight, so I could see her more”. However, Mr. Craft’s grandmother died before he successfully brought his weight down.

After undergoing the transformation, Mr. Craft said his breathing improved and he no longer faced trouble traveling.