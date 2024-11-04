US man sails 70km in 500 kg pumpkin boat, sets new world record

USA: The human mind crafts peculiar dreams, and humans will stop at nothing to fulfill them. Just like that, a US man finally achieved his life-long dream of growing a pumpkin that was big enough to use as a boat.

The US man, Gary Kristensen finally managed to grow a pumpkin that could be used as a boat and sailed 73.5 km along Washington’s Columbia river and set the record for the longest journey ever made by a pumpkin boat.

The 46-year-old man spent 26 hours navigating down the river in his hand-carved and self-grown vegetable vessel, which he named as ‘Punky Loafster’. Though he has been growing giant pumpkins since 2011, he carved the first boat-sized pumpkin in 2013, and before long, the dream to sail in one materialized.

“This record attempt was a challenge I had long considered, finally deciding to pursue it this year when I grew a pumpkin suitable for the journey,” the man told the Guinness World Records.

The pumpkin boat had grown to an appalling size of 14 feet in length and weighed above 555kg when this particular loaf morphed into a boat to carry Garry into his adventure. When it was harvested, the pumpkin weighed as much as a grand piano.

Gary started carving the enormous vegetable on 11th October to give it a shape of his boat. He mounted it with a camera on broomstick and recorded every step of his incredible travel. He even wrote ‘it’s real’ on it’s side, so that anyone who sees him makes it sure that he travels in a real pumpkin.

For his safety, there were several kayaks and boats following Gary during the three legs of his adventure.

“After a couple hours of paddling, the wind had strengthened to 56 km/h and waves were starting to come over the sides of the pumpkin,” Gary said the Guinness World Records.

He even paddled through the night because he was afraid that grounding could puncture the pumpkin using a sharp rock. ” That is why I simply paddled through the night and waited until the dawn for a safe place to land,” he said.

According to Gary, when he stepped off the boat, he was nervous but excited. ” If I do not win the record, I have had an amazing adventure,” he said.

See the viral post here: