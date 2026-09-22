US-led task force claims 587 kg cocaine seized; 3 individuals detained in joint Caribbean operation

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Florida: The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) on Monday (local time) said that the joint operations with regional partners were actively “disrupting narco-terrorist networks ” in the Caribbean, as a coordinated counter-drug operation involving the US, the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands forces resulted in the reported seizure of 587 kilograms of cocaine with the detention of three individuals.

In a post on X, SOUTHCOM said, “JIATF-South’s around-the-clock joint operations with regional partners are actively disrupting narco-terrorist networks and preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.”

Meanwhile, the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South) on Monday (local time) said that the US, the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands forces worked together in the coordinated operation, during which one go-fast vessel was intercepted, 24 bales of cocaine were seized, and three individuals were detained.

“Three individuals detained,” JIATF-South said, adding that 587 kilograms of cocaine have been “removed from circulation.”

According to the post, Dominican Republic authorities led the final phase of the operation, taking control of the go-fast vessel, seizing the narcotics and detaining those aboard.

The post said, “Dominican Republic authorities led the final phase of the operation @DNCDRD2, gaining control of the go-fast vessel, seizing the narcotics, and detaining those on board. The case marked one of the Dominican Republic’s farthest offshore interdictions in recent years, supported by 21 hours of maritime patrol aircraft coverage.”

The task force said its detection and monitoring efforts support operations led by the US Department of War and SOUTHCOM to target “narco-terrorist” networks across the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

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The post said, “JIATF-South’s detection and monitoring efforts support @DeptofWar -directed, @SOUTHCOM-led operations to detect, disrupt, and dismantle narco-terrorist networks across the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, degrading their illicit operations and protecting the homeland.”

Meanwhile, in one of its previous operations on Saturday, the United States Southern Command said it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, alleging that the vessel was involved in drug trafficking.

In a post on X on Sunday, the US Southern Command said that the strike was carried out by the Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) under its direction.

The post said, “On September 19, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking.”

The US Southern Command said the operation killed four people, referring to them as “narco-terrorists.”

(ANI)