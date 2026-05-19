US Justice Department ends long-running case against Gautam Adani

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New Delhi: In a major relief for Gautam Adani and the Adani Group, the United States Department of Justice has permanently dropped all criminal charges against him and his nephew Sagar Adani in a securities and wire fraud case filed in New York.

The court dismissed the case “with prejudice,” which means the matter has been closed permanently and cannot be reopened in the future.

According to court documents, the DOJ decided not to continue pursuing the case after reviewing the matter and assessing the use of further prosecutorial resources.

The case which was filed in late 2024 was linked to allegations surrounding solar power contracts in India. US authorities had accused the Adanis of hiding certain information from American investors during fundraising activities. However, the Adani Group had consistently denied all allegations.

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Legal representatives for the Adanis had argued that the case had no proper US jurisdiction, stating that the companies, individuals and alleged activities were all based in India. They also maintained that there was no evidence of investor losses and that all bond-related obligations had been fulfilled.

The latest move comes shortly after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled related civil allegations involving investor disclosures. As part of the settlement, Gautam Adani agreed to pay USD 6 million, while Sagar Adani agreed to pay USD 12 million without admitting or denying any wrongdoing.

With the DOJ case now dismissed, several legal and regulatory matters involving the Adani Group in the United States have effectively come to an end.