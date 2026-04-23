US-Iran War Escalates: ships seized in key oil route amid ceasefire tensions

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Tensions between Iran and the United States have sharply intensified after Iran reportedly opened fire on at least three ships and seized two in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The incident comes just hours after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire, even as Washington continued its blockade of Iranian ports.

Despite the escalation, the White House downplayed the situation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the targeted vessels were neither American nor Israeli, arguing that Iran’s actions did not technically breach the ceasefire agreement. She also cautioned media outlets against exaggerating the severity of the situation.

However, the reality on the ground suggests otherwise. The Strait of Hormuz, a lifeline for global energy trade handling nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply, is now effectively paralyzed. Iranian state media claims that its Revolutionary Guard has taken control of the seized ships, signaling a deeper escalation.

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The economic fallout is already visible. Global fuel prices are surging, with Brent crude oil crossing the $100 per barrel mark a sharp 35% spike from pre-conflict levels. This surge is beginning to ripple across global markets, driving up transportation, food, and commodity costs, even as stock markets show surprising resilience so far.

The bigger issue? This isn’t just a regional conflict anymore it’s a pressure point for the entire global economy, and pretending it’s “not a big deal” doesn’t change the risks ahead.