US: ICE arrests 26-year-old Indian national with prior property crime record

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California: An Indian national, 26-year-old Parminderpal Singh, was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Los Angeles on Saturday.

The immigration agency said Singh has a criminal record, including vehicle theft and vandalism.

“ICE Los Angeles arrested Parminderpal Singh, 26, of India, on May 21. Singh’s criminal record includes vehicle theft, grand theft, trespassing, and vandalism,” ICE Los Angeles said in a tweet. “He is in ICE custody pending removal.”

🚨ICE Los Angeles arrested Parminderpal Singh, 26, of India, May 21. Singh’s criminal record includes vehicle theft, grand theft, trespassing, and vandalism. He is in ICE custody pending removal. pic.twitter.com/jlJno8M2QZ — ICE Los Angeles (@EROLosAngeles) May 23, 2026

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Earlier in September 2025, Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman who had spent three decades in the United States, shared her ordeal after she was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deported to India.

Kaur, who had unsuccessfully applied for asylum in the US, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on September 8. She moved to California in 1991 with her two young sons and lived and worked there while making several unsuccessful asylum attempts in the US.

She was moved to a holding facility in Georgia on September 19 and deported to India on September 22, never getting to visit her US home or bid a proper farewell to family and friends.

Harjit Kaur had filed multiple appeals all the way up to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and lost each time.