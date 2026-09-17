US House passes Russia sanctions bill, India faces 100% tariff risk

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Washington: The US House of Representatives has passed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill that could pave the way for tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 was approved by a 262-159 vote.

The bill targets Russia’s energy and defence sectors, financial institutions and its so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers accused of helping Moscow evade existing sanctions.

The legislation gives Trump the power to impose tariffs up to 100% on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas.

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India and China are among the major buyers potentially affected by the provision.

The Senate had already passed the legislation in August by an 86-11 vote. After the House approval, the bill now moves to Trump for his signature.

The tariff provision has also drawn opposition from some US lawmakers, who have raised concerns about granting the President broader tariff powers.

The legislation is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

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