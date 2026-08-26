US has paused visa interviews globally amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

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Washington: The United States has paused visa appointments for applicants around the world as the Donald Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown during the president’s second term.

A US State Department spokesperson stated that the department had launched a global training initiative across all US embassies and consulates worldwide, adding that visa service appointments will be adjusted to accommodate the training, according to the report.

Meanwhile, applicants with interviews already scheduled were emailed that their appointments had been cancelled and that they would be informed of a new date and time, The Financial Times reported.

The State Department has not provided a timeline for when the interviews will resume or when fresh appointment dates will be issued, FT reported.

The department noted that the training initiative was launched this month across US diplomatic missions globally to strengthen the manner in which officers assess visa applications.

“A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need,” a State Department spokesperson told the Financial Times.

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The spokesperson added that the department had launched “a global training initiative” to “ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently”.

“To accommodate this in-depth training, appointments for visa services will be adjusted,” the spokesperson said.

The latest move comes as Trump’s second administration intensifies its immigration enforcement agenda, which has included tougher scrutiny of visa and green-card applicants, an aggressive deportation campaign, and an overhaul of refugee admissions.

The latest pause adds another layer of uncertainty for immigrant visa applicants, particularly those who are required to complete their processing outside the US.

Since last year, the administration has required immigrant visa applicants to generally process their cases in their country of citizenship, even when they are legally living and working in the US or have American spouses or children.