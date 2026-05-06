US flying gas station goes missing over Qatar, called emergency minutes ago

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New Delhi: A US Air Force flight often referred as a “flying gas station” for its aerial refuelling capabilities goes missing over Qatar, minutes after broadcasting an emergency alert message.

The flight is said to be a KC-135 Stratotanker. It allows fighter jets, bombers, and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and travel greater distances. It can carry cargo, passengers, and even support medical evacuation missions when needed.

KC-135 Stratotanker lost contact when it was flying over over the Gulf region near the Strait of Hormuz. It had reportedly contacted using a code which indicated to a serious problem.

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As per reports, cause of the disappearance and the emergency alert message is yet to be known. But the reason behind it is said to be due to technical or mechanical failure, fire on board, medical emergency, possible external threat.

This incident came at a time when tensions are ongoing between United States and Iran, even after a recent ceasefire in the region.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.