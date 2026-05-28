US Fed battles inflation risks as uncertainty over Iran war has oil on fire

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Washington D.C.: Newly appointed US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has a tough job at hand. The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be held on June 16-17 to decide the future course of action on the monetary policy front.

The latest round of US strikes on Iran pushed oil prices higher even as truce talks go back and forth with no clear sight of when the Middle East conflict could end.

Higher energy prices, along with US President Trump’s import tax hikes, have stoked inflation fears, putting lower-income households in a tough situation. Consumer sentiment touched a record low in May as worries mounted over oil prices remaining elevated on the back of continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Warsh, who has batted for interest rate cuts, may not find it easy to bring them down, at least for now. The Personal Consumption Expenditure, or what is called the PCE index, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose to a nearly three-year high of 3.5 per cent in March.

The Fed decision will come at a moment of heightened uncertainty as US stocks reach record highs on the back of an AI boom and consumer sentiment dipping to record lows as they grapple with challenges around higher gas prices and overall affordability.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson sought to calm nerves as he said that the US monetary policy setting currently is well placed to tackle any macroeconomic challenges.

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In a speech to be delivered before the 2026 Bank of Japan-Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies Conference in Tokyo, he said that the federal funds target range, at between 3.5% and 3.75%, leaves the central bank “well positioned to respond to economic developments based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks”, Reuters reported.

US inflation has remained above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 per cent for more than five years. Inflation worries have taken precedence over growth as the job market remains stable. The US economy added a stronger-than-expected 115,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate stayed at 4.3 per cent.

Speaking to CNBC, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said, “I am focusing heavily on inflation. I’m not ignoring the labour market. We need to pay attention to both sides, but the labour market is in decent shape right now, while inflation is simply much too high.”

US bond yields, including the 30-year Treasury, have stayed high from their pre-conflict levels as investors bet on interest rate hikes to tackle higher inflation.

How Warsh addresses the macroeconomic headwinds will be closely watched in next month’s monetary policy review. Rising tensions in the Middle East and a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz may not provide immediate relief, with Brent crude oil hovering around $100 per barrel.

(Source: ANI)

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