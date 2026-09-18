US F-16 fighter jet crashes during training exercise in Michigan

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New Delhi: A US F-16 fighter jet from Texas crashed in a rural part of Michigan during a routine training mission on Thursday.

As per reports, the pilot safely ejected and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The aircraft was participating in exercises at a National Guard base in Alpena, around 190 miles north of Detroit, when the accident occurred, added reports.

Pilot’s identity and the condition of injuries have not been released.

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Following the crash, the aircraft released a large column of smoke in the area and was heard to cause explosions by residents nearby.

The F-16 was one of a number of aircraft from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas involved in the Michigan exercises.

Residents in the area saw what they reported as flames and debris in a field near a house and a camper.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of behind the plane crash is yet to be known.

Also read: 3 Killed After Los Angeles Helicopter Crash