US Elections 2024: Harris wins New York, projections show Trump leading overall

Washington DC: US Vice President Kamala Harris has won the Democrat blue stronghold New York according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ even as the key battleground states remain too early to call, as counting for the US Presidential elections.

According to projections at 9 am (IST) the US news outlets of NBC, ABC and CBS have all given Harris 91 votes but for Trump they have counted between 178 and 201 electoral votes.

CNN has projected Kamala Harris has won 91 electoral votes while Trump is leading with 178 while Fox Decision Desk HQ has projected a lead for Trump with 205 votes and Harris trailing at 117.

The Empire State awards 28 electoral votes. The last time a Republican won New York was former President Reagan in 1984.

The Democratic stronghold was home to former President Trump, who was born in Queens and has been real estate tycoon in New York before relocating to Florida.

Trump held a rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden less than two weeks before election day.

Meanwhile Harris has also picked up wins in Illinois and the Northeast. She won Coralado’s 10 seats as per CNN projections.

The AP has called the District of Columbia for Harris who gets three electoral votes.

Former President Donald Trump has been able to maintain his lead over Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the early projections.

According to the latest CNN projections, Trump is expected to win 172 electoral votes and Kamala Harris 81.

The former president is also projected to win in Utah, Montana, and Louisiana. Vice President is expected to win Delaware, Illinois, and Rhode Island.

The projections by Politico show Trump expected to win at 198 electoral votes and Harris 99.

The Fox News projections show Trump leading on 205 and Harris on 117.

Harris and Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House.

The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

(With inputs from ANI)