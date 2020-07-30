US Covid-19 deaths
Photo Credit: Zoom News

US Covid-19 deaths top 150,000

By KalingaTV Bureau

New York: US Covid-19 deaths have surpassed the 150,000 mark to reach 150,034 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 4,396,030, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

New York state has reported the highest death toll of 32,658 in the country.

California, Florida and Texas have emerged as new epicentres of coronavirus infection in the country, as the death tolls rose to 8,724, 6,332 and 5,913, respectively.

Other states with more than 6,000 fatalities include New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
World

Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 88,000

World

Chinese mainland reports 101 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Miscellany

Rare Blue Lobster Found In Ohio

World

Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 16.6 Million, Death Toll Cross 6,50,000

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.