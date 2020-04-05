Coronavirus In USA
Photo: IANS

US COVID-19 deaths reached 8,098

By IANS
0

New York: The total number of deaths of COVID-19 in the US topped 8,000 as of 2.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, according to the data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 8,098 people have died of the pandemic among 297,575 confirmed cases in the country, the CSSE said, Xinhua reported.

The state of New York suffered most deaths in the country, which stood at 3,565. Among other hard-hit states, New Jersey reported 846 fatalities and Michigan recorded 479 deaths, according to the CSSE data.

