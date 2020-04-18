Coronavirus in USA
Photo : Freepik

US COVID-19 cases top 701,000 with 37,055 deaths

By IANS
0

Washington: The number of COVID-19 cases in the US has surpassed the 701,000 mark as of Saturday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The figures by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the US now has a total of 701,610 confirmed coronavirus cases with 37,055 deaths.

With this, the US currently accounts for the highest number of cases and deaths in the world.

The state of New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, has reported 230,579 cases and 17,131 fatalities.

According to the CSSE, a total of 3,574,392 people across the US have been tested for the deadly disease so far.

