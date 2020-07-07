US Covid-19 cases
Photo: IANS

US Covid-19 cases surpass 2.9 million

By KalingaTV Bureau

New York: The number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 2.9 million on Monday, reaching 2,910,023, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 130,090, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The state of New York reported the most cases and the highest death toll in the country, standing at 397,649 and 32,219, respectively.

Other states with over 100,000 cases include California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Arizona, the CSSE data showed.

(Inputs from IANS)

 

You might also like
World

Wildfire near Los Angeles prompts freeway closure, evacuations

World

Japan braces for more rain as death toll reaches 37

World

China takes precautions after bubonic plague cases

World

Global COVID-19 cases top 11.4mn: Johns Hopkins University

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.