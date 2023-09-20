US: Couple, 2 kids and 3 dogs shot to death in Chicago home

Romeoville: A couple and their two young children, along with their three dogs, were allegedly shot to death in their suburban Chicago home, the New York Post reported. The Romeoville police are investigating this devastating incident as a quadruple murder.

The dead bodies were discovered around 8:40 pm on a Sunday evening in Romeoville, when police officers conducted a welfare check at the family’s residence.

The victims have been identified as Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei, and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego. The tragic event is believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

During a press conference on Monday, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne revealed that they do not suspect this to be a case of murder-suicide. He stated, “Right now, we are investigating this as a murder,” as reported by NBC Chicago.

Mr. Burne assured the community that they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the surrounding area, although no arrests have been reported. He mentioned, “Due to the timeframe that has gone by – more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted – we are not asking anybody to shelter in place, we are not actively looking for anybody in the area.”

The investigation has been meticulous, with detectives and crime scene investigators working tirelessly to gather substantial physical evidence over the past 36 hours.

Mr. Burne also clarified, “We are able to determine that this was not a random incident, and there was no cause for a shelter-in-place order.”

The tragic incident came to light when a family failed to report to work and did not responded to phone calls from concerned relatives throughout the day. The young victims, Adriel and Diego, were students at Robert C. Hill Elementary, Valley View High School District 365U, in Romeoville, according to the Superintendent.