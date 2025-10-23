US Consulate Chennai reopens, resumes visa processing and American Citizen Services from October 23

Advertisement

Chennai: The US Consulate General Chennai on Thursday announced that it will re-open and restart visa application processing services.

In a post on X, the consulate said, “US Consulate General Chennai will re-open and restart visa application processing services on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Please note: Only applicants with appointments scheduled for October 23 may come in on that date.”

It added, “Applicants whose appointments were canceled due to visa service closures on October 22 are currently being rescheduled and will receive a message regarding the new date and time. Every applicant will receive further information with the rescheduled interview appointment details.”

The consulate advised, “For any further queries on individual appointments or guidance, please contact the Visa Application Center (VAC). Email support-india@usvisascheduling.com”

It further said, “American Citizen Services will resume as scheduled on the morning of Thursday, October 23, 2025. Due to the lapse in appropriations, the American Center Chennai, EducationUSA, and USIEF offices will remain closed to the public.”

The resumption of services followed the US June 23 announcement to strengthen visa screening procedures. Under these rules, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa were required to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public. This measure was intended to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law.

Further explaining the new guidelines, the official handle of the US Embassy in India (@USAndIndia) posted on X, “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision. Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their personal social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States.”

The post also noted that since 2019, the United States had required visa applicants to provide social media identifiers on immigrant and non-immigrant visa application forms. “We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security,” it added.

In parallel, the US government unveiled a sweeping new 2025 travel ban, barring nationals from twelve countries entirely and partially limiting visa access from seven others. The move prioritized national security and targeted countries deemed high-risk for security loopholes and terrorism concerns, with most affected nations reportedly in the Middle East and Africa.

Citizens from these countries faced a total ban on immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including those for tourism, education, and employment. Meanwhile, seven other countries faced partial restrictions, including tighter screening or limited visa categories.

Amid concerns in South Asia, the US clarified that India was not included in the ban. Applications from Indian nationals across all visa categories, including B1/B2 tourist visas, H1B work permits, and F1 student visas, continued to be processed.

However, Indian visa applicants still faced long delays due to high demand and administrative backlog, with most US consulates in India booking interview slots up to ten to twelve months in advance.

Thus, while India remained unaffected by the 2025 travel ban, long processing times continued to impact travel plans, education, and employment opportunities for many.

(Inputs from ANI)