US: Cargo plane crashes after takeoff in Louisville, Sean Duffy says “heartbreaking images coming”

Advertisement

Louisville: A UPS cargo aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday (local time) evening, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The aircraft, identified as UPS Flight 2976, was en route to Honolulu when it went down around 5:15 pm (local time).

The FAA confirmed that the plane involved was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.

“This information is preliminary and subject to change,” the agency said in a statement, adding that officials from both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were being deployed to the crash site to lead the investigation.

UPS Airlines said it had been notified of an incident involving one of its aircraft. “Updates will be posted,” the company said in a post on X.

Advertisement

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed grief over the tragedy, sharing “heartbreaking images coming out of Kentucky tonight.”

He added that the FAA and NTSB teams were mobilising to investigate. “Please join me in prayer for the Louisville community and flight crew impacted by this horrific crash,” Duffy said.

No immediate details have been released regarding possible casualties or the cause of the crash. Emergency crews remain on site as the investigation continues.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: Former US Vice President Dick Cheney passes away