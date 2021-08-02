US blames Iran for attack on oil tanker, prepares for response

By IANS
oil tanker attack
(Xinhua/Liu Jie/IANS)

Washington: The US has blamed Iran for carrying out last week’s deadly drone attack on an oil tanker in the north Arabian Sea, saying “an appropriate response” is forthcoming.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the State Department said: “Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region.

“There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behaviour. These actions threaten freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved.

“We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming.”

Related News

2 US firefighters killed while battling wildfire

US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed militia groups in…

Zodiac Maritime, a London-based firm owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, said on July 30 that its oil tanker Mercer Street was attacked a day earlier.

The two dead crew members were from Romania and Britain.

Also on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blamed Iran for the attack, saying his country has intelligence evidence of Tehran’s involvement and expects the international community to exert pressure on the Islamic Republic that “made a serious mistake”.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the allegation, saying they were “baseless”.

You might also like
World

Afghanistan Attack: Rockets hit Kandahar international airport, flights suspended

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 197.7 mn: Johns Hopkins University

World

13 killed, 45 injured in Islamic State attack on a funeral in Iraq

World

Afghanistan witnesses bloodiest day as security forces repel Taliban attacks at…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.