US-backed Afghan forces destroy Taliban hideouts, 100 militants reported dead

Afghanistan: A huge battle between Taliban and Afghan soldiers has taken place, resulting in the death of hundreds of Taliban terrorists. The operation was held by the Helmond Afghan Air force.

The airstrike at Taliban base camps happened overnight and 100 Taliban terrorists were killed at that point.

As reported by the Afghan Defense Ministry, the Air-strike took place in various sectors of Helmond and Kandahar province.

In context to the war turning serious, India has advised the citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible. The advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy situated in Afghanistan.

Indian reporters currently reporting in Afghanistan are also advised to stay careful. The country has also asked for robust support from Indian Air-force.

America’s president Joe Biden has challenged the Afghan ministers to unite in the fight against the Taliban. Biden also said that America promises to provide help, food, equipment, and salary to the Afghan air force.