US announces $31 Million flood recovery aid package for Nepal

Advertisement

USA: The United States has announced a further $31 million to help Nepal recover from the floods that have wrought destruction across the country.

The concern was conveyed by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker after meeting with Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in New York at the 81st UN General Assembly.

The US will provide $10 million under the package for permanent, custom-built bridges in flood areas, infrastructure, humanitarian assistance and disaster-response technology.

The bridges will help replace transportation infrastructure lost or damaged in the affected areas.

Advertisement

A further $8m will go to assist communities in need with water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, protection, livelihoods and winterisation.

$13 million for US-made drones to improve disaster recovery efforts on US soil.

The latest commitment brings total US aid for Nepal flood response and recovery to over $36 million.

Hooker also extended sympathies to the flood victims, among them the family members of about 70 Americans who are missing.