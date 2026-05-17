US Ambassador Gor lauds Air India’s New Boeing 787-9, calls it ‘amazing’

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New Delhi: The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Sunday congratulated Air India and Boeing on the arrival of the carrier’s second made-for-Air India Boeing 787-9 aircraft, calling it “amazing.”

The brand-new Boeing 787-9, registered VT-AWB, arrived in Delhi on Friday on a non-stop flight from Boeing’s Charleston facility.

Retweeting Air India’s post, Ambassador Gor stated, “Looks amazing! Congrats @airindia @Boeing.”

Air India’s post read: “Landed and looking stunning! [?] The second made-for-Air India Boeing 787-9, bearing registration mark VT-AWB, just touched down in Delhi after a non-stop flight from Charleston, United States. This brand-new aircraft sporting Air India’s new livery is a part of our effort to upgrade our widebody fleet and deliver a world-class premium experience to our guests on long-haul routes. taken moments before departure from Charleston.”

Earlier in Janurary, Air India ushered in a significant new chapter in its transformation journey with the arrival of its first line-fit Boeing 787-9, custom-built for the airline, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The aircraft, registered as VT-AWA, completed a non-stop ferry flight of 16 hours and 58 minutes from Boeing’s Everett factory in Washington state.

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Speaking on the same, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson highlighted that the airline is entering a pivotal phase with the introduction of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, specifically designed and built for the carrier.

“So this year is a real year of transformation for Air India. We have the first of these line-fit 787 Dreamliners coming. We have three more coming this year, two more A350 1000s towards the end of the year,” he told ANI.

Wilson mentioned that it was wonderful to show it to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. According to Wilson, “This year, we’re going to see at least 20 of these world-class widebody aircraft operating the Air India fleet to Europe, to East Asia, to Australia, and more to come… Certainly, in 2027 and 2028, we see a huge transformation in the Air India long-haul wide-body fleet. The domestic fleet has already been nearly entirely upgraded. So it means a better product for people, a higher business class cabin to accommodate more corporate traffic”

Wilson projected a huge transformation in the Air India long-haul wide-body fleet through 2027 and 2028. The airline also begins taking delivery of retrofitted legacy aircraft, specifically the 787-8s, as part of its fleet modernisation strategy.

(Source: ANI)