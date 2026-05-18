US agrees to temporary sanctions waiver on Iranian oil during negotiations: Reports

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Tehran: The United States on Monday reportedly agreed to a temporary waiver on sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports during ongoing negotiations with the Islamic Republic aimed at achieving a complete solution to the West Asia issue, according to Iranian state media outlet Tasnim News Agency.

As per Tasnim News Agency, citing a source close to the negotiation from the Iranian side, Washington has accepted provisions in a new draft text allowing for the suspension of oil-related sanctions on Iran during the negotiation period.

The source further stated that the revised US proposal differs from earlier drafts, which had not included such provisions, and now reportedly allows for a temporary easing of restrictions while discussions continue.

This comes after Tehran put forward its most recent 14-point resolution draft in a fresh diplomatic push to defuse tensions.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the measure of temporarily lifting the sanction reportedly taken by Washington has been described as a “suspension” of sanctions, implying a temporary lifting of restrictions rather than a permanent removal.

Iran has continuously maintained that any final agreement must include the complete lifting of all sanctions imposed by the US as part of its commitments in a broader deal.

The most recent 14-point resolution draft was conveyed by Tehran via Islamabad.

According to Tasnim News Agency, which cited an informant intimately connected to the delegation involved in the talks, the diplomatic roadmap has been formally transmitted through Pakistan.

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The state-affiliated media outlet further highlighted that the primary objective driving the Iranian administration’s diplomatic strategy is “to end the war and build trust” among the stakeholders involved.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, earlier in the day, defended Tehran’s decision to pursue negotiations with the United States, saying dialogue conducted “with dignity” is necessary while stressing that Iran will continue to defend its national rights.

According to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), Pezeshkian made the remarks during a public relations gathering of executive agencies titled “Iranian Narrators”.

“It is not logical to say that we will not negotiate”, the Pezeshkian said.

“They chant that we shouldn’t engage in dialogue – what should we do if we don’t talk? Fight until the bitter end? It’s not logical to say we won’t engage in dialogue; we engage in dialogue with dignity,” he added.

Pezeshkian added that Iran is capable of defending its interests while pursuing diplomatic engagement.

“We are capable of defending the nation’s rights with the backing of the people. We must speak logically and receive logical responses,” he further stated.

(Source: ANI)