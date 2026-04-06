URAP Marks 36th Anniversary of Baren Uprising, Urges Global Action on Uyghur Rights

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Ottawa: The Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project (URAP) has commemorated the 36th anniversary of the Baren Uprising, describing it as a pivotal moment in Uyghur history that continues to resonate as a symbol of resistance against repression and the ongoing struggle for fundamental human rights.

According to a press release issued by URAP, the uprising began on April 5, 1990, in Baren Township, located in Akto County in East Turkistan. Uyghurs had gathered to protest what the organisation described as escalating political, cultural, and religious repression by Chinese authorities. The demonstrations were also driven by anger over coercive population control measures, including alleged forced abortions imposed on Uyghur women.

URAP stated that what began as a protest was met with a violent military crackdown. Over several days, Chinese authorities reportedly deployed large-scale forces to suppress the uprising. “Reports indicate that up to thousands of Uyghurs were killed, detained, or forcibly disappeared,” the release noted, adding that no independent investigation has been conducted to determine the final casualty count.

The organisation further described the Baren Uprising as a turning point that ushered in intensified state repression in the region. Scholars, as cited in the URAP release.

Quoting Mehmet Tohti, URAP said, “Thirty-six years later, the legacy of Baren lives on. It was not an isolated incident, but an early warning of the policies that have since escalated into genocide, including mass arbitrary detention, forced labour, and transnational repression targeting Uyghurs worldwide.”

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The press release emphasised that Uyghurs across the diaspora and their allies continue to honour those who lost their lives during the uprising, while also calling for justice and accountability. It described the anniversary as both a moment of remembrance and a call to action for the international community.

URAP urged governments, international institutions, and civil society actors to recognise the historical and ongoing injustices faced by Uyghur people, support independent investigations into past atrocities, including the Baren Uprising, and take concrete measures to address ongoing abuses such as forced labour and transnational repression.

The organisation also called for global solidarity with Uyghur communities seeking justice, dignity, and self-determination, reiterating its commitment to ensuring that the voices of victims are not forgotten and that their legacy continues to inspire international action.

(ANI)