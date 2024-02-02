UPI service launched at Eiffel Tower after French President’s India visit

Paris: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been officially launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris of France. With the launch of UPI, the Indian Embassy in France termed the event as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision of taking UPI global.

Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Indian Embassy in France stated, “UPI formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower at the huge Republic Day Reception. Implementing PM @narendramodi’s announcement & the vision of taking UPI global.”

It is worth mentioning here that UPI is India’s mobile-based payment system and allows people to make round-the-clock payments through a virtual payment address created by the customer. It is a system that system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application, merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments.

Notably, President of France, Emmanuel Macron was besotted with the UPI system, which was used for making payment of the tea that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in Jaipur.

French President was in India on a two-day state visit and the chief guest of the 75th Republic Day. During his speech at the official banquet hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu for him at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the French counterpart said that he will not forget the chai which he had with PM Modi.

The French President also mentioned that PM Modi also explained the UPI system to Macron during their visit to the local shop for drinking tea.