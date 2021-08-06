Unvaccinated Indian travelers can now board International flights to these 5 countries

Certain countries have opened their international tourism sectors for South Asian countries, including India. While India is still fighting a battle against Covid, these countries have found a way to keep the situation under control.

These governments undertaking tourist organisations are permitted to allow tourists to the country following the Covid protocols, their list of tourists now includes unvaccinated Indian travelers.

Get to know all about it in this article.

1. Turkey

A mandatory institutional quarantine of 14 days is required to complete by Indian traveler on arrival to this country. Then undergo a COVID test after their quarantine period is over.

The cost of flight tickets for Turkey has become expensive than usual now.

2. Egypt

Tourists planning on visiting Egypt will require to undergo a rapid test on arrival. Travelers from countries hit with the Delta variant, including India, will be required to undergo the 15-minute DNA test, called ID NOW. Irrespective of RT negative test report or a valid vaccination certificate, this DNA test is made mandatory for entry into the country.

If one test comes positive, another RT-PCR test would be conducted by the airport quarantine authorities. When the test reports are negative, then only passengers bound to Egypt and transit passengers will be allowed entry.

If that report also turns out to be positive, they will be sent for further tests to a designated hospital.

3. Serbia

Travelers from India flying to Serbia will require to carry a negative COVID-19 report that must be taken 48 hours before the time of departure. Only limited flights are operating to Serbia now from India, which might make it tough to get a booking.

4. Russia

Despite Russia’s openness for Indian travelers, only the tourist with invitations from the government-mandated tourist agency can visit the country. One will have to follow certain COVID-related guidelines to enter the nation.

Apart from that, the traveler must apply for a tourist visa that is valid upto 30 days for a single entry or double entry. Along with that, one must provide a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival, which has been taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

Lastly, tourists will have to undergo spot tests on arrival, and those showing symptoms will be shifted to a COVID testing facility. Moreover, due to Russia’s current surge in Covid cases guidelines may change anytime. Therefore, making sure to check out the latest travel protocols before booking is highly advisable.

5. Maldives

This Island country has opened its gates for Indians from July 15 onwards. People interested in visiting this country will require to carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test report before flying off.