“United and together”: Trump lauds historic US-China ties, frames partnership as “most consequential” in global history

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Beijing : Amidst the ornate setting of the State banquet hosted at the Great Hall of the People by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump celebrated the “close and historic” bonds shared between the two countries, radiating a sense of stability and warmth following a day of intensive high-stakes deliberations.

Characterising the day’s diplomatic engagements as “extremely positive and productive”, the US President expressed his gratitude to his counterpart for the “great honour” of the “magnificent welcome” ceremony that had greeted him earlier.

In a sweeping historical perspective, Trump framed the partnership as “one of the most consequential relationships in world history”, tracing the lineage of interaction from merchant Samuel Shaw’s 18th-century trade to Benjamin Franklin’s philosophical nods to Confucius. He further noted the legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose efforts contributed to the founding of Xi’s alma mater, bridging the gap between centuries of exchange.

Highlighting the cultural synergy that binds the two nations, Trump said, “Just as many Chinese now love basketball and blue jeans, Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast-food chains in the United States, all combined”, describing the statistic as a “pretty big statement”.

The US President observed that both societies possess “much in common”, specifically citing the shared values of “hard work”, “courage” and “achievement”. He spoke of a global future shaped by this cooperation, asserting, “The world is a special world with the two of us united and together”.

According to CNN, the spirit of the engagement was extended into the future as Trump issued an official invitation for Xi and his spouse, Madame Peng, to visit Washington for a White House reception on 24 September.

This evening of shared optimism served as the diplomatic anchor for US President Donald Trump’s visit, which marked his return to China after a nine-year hiatus. His arrival set the stage for a diplomatic encounter of unparalleled global significance.

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The reception at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People was defined by a spectacle of elaborate ceremony, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping greeted his counterpart with a traditional red-carpet welcome. The air was filled with the notes of the US national anthem performed by a Chinese military band, punctuated by the high-spirited cheers of schoolchildren waving colourful pompoms.

This meticulously choreographed display of warmth served as the prologue to a high-stakes summit, where the two leaders prepared to navigate the intricate complexities of trade, technology, the status of Taiwan, and a landscape of escalating global instability.

This is the first visit to China by a US president since Trump’s last visit in 2017.

Meanwhile, White House correspondent with New York Post posted on X the menu for the Menu state banquet featuring a mix of Chinese and Western dishes. They included Hors d’Oeuvres Lobster in Tomato Soup, Crispy Beef Ribs, Beijing Roast Duck Slow-Cooked Salmon in Mustard Sauce, Pan-Fried Pork Bun, Trumpet Shell-Shaped Pastry, Tiramisu Fruits and Ice Cream.

Another reporter, the White House correspondent for The Daily Mail posted a rare moment, in which Trump is seen taking a sip of wine. “Trump, who does not drink because his older brother died of a drinking problem, takes a sip and toasts President Xi Jinping in a sign of respect, posted Jon Michael Raasch.

Trump in his remarks has invited Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan to visit the White House, stating September 24 as the date.

(ANI)

Also Read: “Must make it work and never mess it up”: Chinese President Xi Jinping urges cooperation…