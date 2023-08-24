UNGA President congratulates India on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

New York (ANI): The world is appreciating India’s Lunar Mission as ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing at the surface of the Moon.

The spokesperson for the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Paulina Kubiak on August 24 informed that the president of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) congratulated India for its historic feat.

From Vice President Kamala Harris to Ambassador Eric Garcetti, top American leaders congratulated India for the historic touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon, calling it an ‘incredible feat’.

“Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon,” Indian-American Kamala Harris wrote on X on Thursday as India became the fourth country to achieve the feat after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

“It’s an incredible feat for all the scientists and engineers involved. We are proud to partner with you on this mission and space exploration more broadly,” Harris said.