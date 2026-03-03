UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in airstrikes amid Middle East conflicts

Advertisement

Tehran: Iran’s Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been reported damaged following airstrikes in Tehran, according to Iranian state and local media on March 2, 2026. The palace complex, one of the city’s oldest historic landmarks and a symbol of Persian cultural heritage, suffered impacts from nearby blasts during military strikes attributed to U.S. and Israeli operations.

The strikes were part of the broader U.S.-Israel military offensive on Iranian targets amid escalating conflict in the region. Iranian news agencies reported that windows, doors, and other structures at the palace were hit by shockwaves and debris from explosions in central Tehran, although detailed assessments of structural harm are still being determined.

Recognised by UNESCO in 2013 for its outstanding cultural and architectural significance, Golestan Palace served as the royal residence of the Qajar dynasty and houses historically significant buildings, courtyards, gardens, and decorative arts reflecting Iran’s rich artistic traditions.

Advertisement

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage visited the palace site, calling the damage not only physical but symbolic of harm to national identity, and indicated Tehran will formally report the damage to UNESCO. Local authorities are still assessing the full extent of the impact on structures and artefacts within the complex.

The reported damage to Golestan Palace has drawn concern from UNESCO and cultural preservation advocates, who have emphasised the need to protect historic sites amid intense military activity across the Middle East. Isolation of cultural heritage from conflict zones remains a major challenge as the crisis continues.

Also Read: Flights from Dubai resume to India amid Iran conflict disruptions