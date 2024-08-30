Ukrainian army says US-made F-16 fighter jet crashed, killing top pilot

Kyiv: In a tragic loss to Ukraine, Captain Oleksiy Mes, top fighter pilot call sign ‘Moonfish’ was killed when his F-16 fighter jet crashed while repelling a major Russian aerial attack.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has confirmed that an F16 fighter jet crashed and its pilot died while combating Russian airstrikes.

The F16 fighters participating in the combat had destroyed four missiles, and one of the aircraft lost contact while approaching the next target, the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram.

“As it turned out later, the plane crashed, and the pilot died, he was buried on Thursday in his Hometown of Lutsk, ” the statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Tuesday that the Ukrainian Air Force had used the F-16s to successfully destroy missiles and drones launched by Russia.