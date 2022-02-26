Ukraine shoots down Russia’s transport plane

Kiev: Ukraine has shot down a Russian transport plane IL-76 near Vasylkiv town in Kiev region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Facebook, Xinhua news agency reported.

Il-76s are generally used for heavy transport and paratrooper operations, though there are derivatives of the design that also serve as aerial refueling tankers and early warning aircraft. This comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now entering its third day.

At the same time, while details are still limited, Sergii Nykyforov, the top spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that the groundwork is being laid for negotiations to bring an end to Russia’s invasion.

(Inputs taken from Agencies)