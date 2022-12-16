Ukraine President Zelensky urges EU to assist in purchasing gas, electricity

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union (EU) to assist Kiev in purchasing gas and electricity needed to run through the cold season, the presidential press service reported.

“I urge you to continue doing everything so that we can maintain the energy supply for Ukrainians,” Zelensky said while speaking at a meeting of the European Council via a video link.

Ukraine needs the EU support in buying two billion cubic meters of gas that would be used to compensate for the damage caused by Russian strikes at other types of energy generation, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.

Besides, Ukraine is interested in importing electricity from the EU worth 800 million euros ($849 million), he added.

Since October 10, Russia has carried out eight waves of air strikes against Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainian government, about half of the country’s energy facilities have been damaged due to the attacks which has resulted in widespread electricity outage amid freezing winter temperatures.

