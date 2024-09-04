Ukraine foreign minister submits resignation ahead of expected cabinet reshuffle

Belgium: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba submitted his resignation on Wednesday ahead of an expected major cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, seven people were killed in the Russian strike in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchu, on his facebook page said that Kuleba didn’t give a reason for stepping down and resignation.

Kuleba took charge as Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs in March 2020 and during Russia war in Ukraine, Kuleba was carrying Zelenskyy’s message to the international audience. In July, Kuleba became the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia’s full-scale invasion started in February 2022. He was previously appointed as permanent representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe over 2016-2019.

Davyd Arakhamia, the majority leader of Ukraine’s parliament, said Tuesday that there would be major changes expected in the cabinet this week as reported by CNN.

“As promised, a major government reset can be expected this week. More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers’ staff will be changed,” Arakhamia said on Telegram, adding that new members would be appointed imminently.