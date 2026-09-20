Ukraine fires over 1,000 drones at Russia, largest attack on Moscow

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New-Delhi: The Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, including hundreds that were launched on Moscow, officials said.

The Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the wave of drone attacks as the “largest ever” assault on the Russian capital. He said the attack damaged the Moscow Oil Refinery and a residential building.

The drone strikes killed two people in the Moscow region and two more in the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Kherson region, including an election official, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and election authorities.

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Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces shot down 1,100 Ukrainian drones across the country, as well as over Crimea and the waters of the Black Sea. Sobyanin said 450 drones had been destroyed while heading towards Moscow.

The attack came as Russia was completing the third and final day of its parliamentary elections. The election was described as Russia’s first wartime parliamentary election.

(With inputs from AP)